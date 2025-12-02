Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan, China carry out annual joint counterterrorism drill

2025-12-02 04:14:10
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Pakistan and China have commenced their annual joint military counterterrorism drills in northeastern Punjab province, according to the Pakistani military.

The exercise, which began Monday at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi, Kharian district, is focused on improving interoperability in counterterrorism operations, enhancing professional skills, and sharing modern warfare techniques, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistan Army.

This latest edition, named “Warrior-IX,” represents the ninth iteration of the bilateral counterterrorism exercises held between the two close defense partners. Senior military officials from both countries attended the opening ceremony, including Maj. Gen. Bian Xiaoming, deputy chief of staff of China’s Western Theatre Command.

China’s Defense Ministry stated that the drills will continue until mid-December under the theme of “joint counterterrorism clearance and strike operations.” The exercise is designed to test and enhance the two militaries’ combined counterterrorism capabilities and to support regional peace and stability, reports indicate.

