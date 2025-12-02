403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, China carry out annual joint counterterrorism drill
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Pakistan and China have commenced their annual joint military counterterrorism drills in northeastern Punjab province, according to the Pakistani military.
The exercise, which began Monday at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi, Kharian district, is focused on improving interoperability in counterterrorism operations, enhancing professional skills, and sharing modern warfare techniques, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistan Army.
This latest edition, named “Warrior-IX,” represents the ninth iteration of the bilateral counterterrorism exercises held between the two close defense partners. Senior military officials from both countries attended the opening ceremony, including Maj. Gen. Bian Xiaoming, deputy chief of staff of China’s Western Theatre Command.
China’s Defense Ministry stated that the drills will continue until mid-December under the theme of “joint counterterrorism clearance and strike operations.” The exercise is designed to test and enhance the two militaries’ combined counterterrorism capabilities and to support regional peace and stability, reports indicate.
The exercise, which began Monday at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) in Pabbi, Kharian district, is focused on improving interoperability in counterterrorism operations, enhancing professional skills, and sharing modern warfare techniques, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistan Army.
This latest edition, named “Warrior-IX,” represents the ninth iteration of the bilateral counterterrorism exercises held between the two close defense partners. Senior military officials from both countries attended the opening ceremony, including Maj. Gen. Bian Xiaoming, deputy chief of staff of China’s Western Theatre Command.
China’s Defense Ministry stated that the drills will continue until mid-December under the theme of “joint counterterrorism clearance and strike operations.” The exercise is designed to test and enhance the two militaries’ combined counterterrorism capabilities and to support regional peace and stability, reports indicate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment