403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan-China Joint Counterterror Drill Kicks Off
(MENAFN) Pakistan and China have initiated their yearly combined military counterterrorism training operation in northeastern Punjab province, Pakistani forces announced Tuesday.
Operations commenced Monday at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) located in the Pabbi area of Kharian district, concentrating on improving collaborative effectiveness in counterterrorism missions, bolstering tactical expertise and exchanging contemporary combat methodologies, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.
This current iteration, designated "Warrior-IX," represents the ninth cycle of bilateral counterterrorism training conducted between these strategic defense allies.
High-ranking military commanders from both nations participated in the inaugural ceremony, including Maj. Gen. Bian Xiaoming, deputy chief of staff of China's Western Theatre Command.
China's Defense Ministry said Sunday that the joint drills will continue until mid-December under the theme of "joint counterterrorism clearance and strike operations."
The training initiative seeks to evaluate and strengthen both armed forces' unified counterterrorism proficiencies while contributing to regional security and stability preservation, the ministry added.
The exercise underscores the deepening military partnership between Islamabad and Beijing, who have maintained close defense cooperation for decades. Pakistan serves as a crucial partner in China's Belt and Road Initiative, while both nations share strategic interests in maintaining stability across South and Central Asian regions.
Military analysts note these recurring drills enhance tactical coordination and intelligence-sharing capabilities between the two forces, particularly regarding threats in mountainous border territories where militant networks have historically operated.
Operations commenced Monday at the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) located in the Pabbi area of Kharian district, concentrating on improving collaborative effectiveness in counterterrorism missions, bolstering tactical expertise and exchanging contemporary combat methodologies, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.
This current iteration, designated "Warrior-IX," represents the ninth cycle of bilateral counterterrorism training conducted between these strategic defense allies.
High-ranking military commanders from both nations participated in the inaugural ceremony, including Maj. Gen. Bian Xiaoming, deputy chief of staff of China's Western Theatre Command.
China's Defense Ministry said Sunday that the joint drills will continue until mid-December under the theme of "joint counterterrorism clearance and strike operations."
The training initiative seeks to evaluate and strengthen both armed forces' unified counterterrorism proficiencies while contributing to regional security and stability preservation, the ministry added.
The exercise underscores the deepening military partnership between Islamabad and Beijing, who have maintained close defense cooperation for decades. Pakistan serves as a crucial partner in China's Belt and Road Initiative, while both nations share strategic interests in maintaining stability across South and Central Asian regions.
Military analysts note these recurring drills enhance tactical coordination and intelligence-sharing capabilities between the two forces, particularly regarding threats in mountainous border territories where militant networks have historically operated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment