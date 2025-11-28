Ajay Devgn Celebrates 28 Years Of Ishq, Pays Tribute To His Romance With Kajol

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn marked 28 years of his film“Ishq” with a heartwarming tribute that celebrated both the movie's legacy and his enduring romance with Kajol.

The actor reminisced about their journey, sharing how the beloved 1997 hit remains special not just for its success, but for the bond it strengthened between him and Kajol. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a still from the film along with a wedding photo and a family picture. His caption read,“Jaise hua acha hi hua hai... #28YearsOfIshq.”

The first image carried the text“Ishq Hua,” the wedding photo featured“Kaise Hua,” and the final family picture showed the couple with their children with the words“Acha Hua.”

“Ishq,” directed by Indra Kumar, featured Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol in lead roles. Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi appeared in supporting roles. Released on 28 November 1997,“Ishq” became a major box-office success, earning over Rs 500 million worldwide and finishing as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

In the film, Ajay Devgn was paired opposite Kajol, making their on-screen chemistry one of its key highlights.

For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay first first crossed paths on the sets of their 1995 film“Hulchul,” a project Kajol joined after the untimely passing of lead actress Divya Bharti. They went on to date for nearly four years, keeping their relationship away from the public eye. On February 24, 1999, they got married in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home, followed by a two-month honeymoon across Europe.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Nysa, on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, on September 13, 2010, they were blessed with their son, Yug.

During her appearance on“No Filter Neha” in 2018, Kajol revealed that many people doubted whether her marriage to Ajay was a good idea and shared how she eventually convinced her father to support the decision. The actress had shared,“Nobody wanted us to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy. My dad (late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee) didn't talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married. He was just like, 'Why do you want to get married, you're so young and your career is doing so well,' and I was like, 'But I want to get married!.”