Amboss And Voltage Partner To Bring Yield To Bitcoin And Stablecoin Payments

Amboss Technologies, a payments infrastructure provider, and Voltage, a leading Lightning Payment Provider, today launched an enterprise stack that pairs Voltage's Lightning Payments API with Amboss Rails -letting businesses accept instant, low-cost payments and access yield on idle Bitcoin in self-custody. This stack transforms businesses' payment processing into a potential revenue source.

In today's high-volume industries-such as iGaming, prediction markets, and crypto exchanges-payment processing fees consume 2-5% of transaction volume, while idle Bitcoin and stablecoin holdings remain underutilized. This integration addresses both challenges through the Lightning Network: Voltage's API enables near-instant, low-cost global transactions in Bitcoin and stablecoins. Meanwhile, Rails automates advanced liquidity management, allowing businesses to serve network liquidity and routing needs, unlocking yield opportunities while keeping self-custody. This approach controls payment processing costs and supports network efficiency in a risk-aware manner.

Voltage's Taproot Assets support extends the stack beyond just Bitcoin, enabling in-flight exchanges between Bitcoin and stablecoins within each payment. This means businesses can adopt stablecoin payments seamlessly with the same robust compliance, SOC 2 Type II security, and effortless scaling.

Key Benefits of the Amboss-Voltage Integration include:



Yield Opportunity: Earn cashback directly from your payment activity and access yield opportunities by providing liquidity on Rails. Your treasury becomes infrastructure on Rails - no lending, staking, or farming. Yield comes from routing transactions from real payment flow. Ideal for exchanges, bridges, and underserved sectors.

Cost-to-Revenue Pivot: Liquidity lowers processing fees, while payments drive routing income, offsetting operational expenses with routing revenues.

Disruptive Efficiency: Taproot Assets enable advanced in-flight exchanges, reducing friction in cross-border and multi-currency flows for platforms. Scalable and Secure: Built on Bitcoin's Lightning Network with ML-optimized routing (Amboss MP-Flow) and instant settlement (Voltage API), supporting high-volume, compliant transactions globally.

This integration represents a pivotal advancement in Bitcoin-native payments, aligning with the growing demand for autonomous, machine-economy-ready infrastructure. Early adopters in iGaming and prediction markets are already piloting the flywheel, reporting up to 30% reductions in effective processing costs through yield offsets.

About Amboss

Amboss is a payment innovation company that harnesses machine learning to develop intelligent, self-custody tools for the Lightning Network. Amboss created Magma, Lightning's largest liquidity marketplace and Rails, an automated lightning yield service. With over five years of data-driven insights, Amboss drives network growth and unlocks new opportunities as Bitcoin scales globally as a settlement system.

About Voltage

Voltage is the leading Lightning Payment Provider, simplifying Bitcoin and Lightning adoption for businesses. Through an easy-to-use API, Voltage removes complexity, equipping companies with the tools and support they need to thrive when adopting instant, cheap payments. Voltage is the longest-running infrastructure provider for the Lightning Network, thus having a view of the network unlike anyone else.

