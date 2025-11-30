403
DC shooting suspect has worked with US-backed Afghan forces
(MENAFN) FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on Thursday that the Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guard members near the White House on Wednesday had previously worked with US-backed military units in Afghanistan.
Patel told reporters that the FBI was investigating the suspect’s background, including his ties to military partner forces in Afghanistan, and any associates, both in the US and abroad. The agency is conducting an ongoing investigation into potential terrorism links related to the attack.
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is accused of ambushing the two National Guard members, both from West Virginia, near the Farragut West Metro station. The victims, who had only been sworn into duty the day before, are in critical condition.
Lakanwal is facing felony charges, including assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Federal prosecutor Jeanine Pirro stated that if the victims were to die, the charges would be upgraded to murder.
Lakanwal, who had worked with US agencies, including the CIA, during the war in Afghanistan, was apprehended shortly after the attack. The FBI, in collaboration with other agencies, has carried out multiple search warrants across the country, including at Lakanwal’s last known residence in Washington state. Authorities are continuing to investigate any possible links to terrorism or associates connected to the suspect.
