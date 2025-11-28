Minister Of Transport Meets Saudi Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani met in London with Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HE Eng. Saleh Bin Nasser Al Jasser, on the sidelines of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly's 34th Session.

Their Excellencies discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, and ways to take them to new heights, particularly in the domain of logistics services associated with that vital industry.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Iceland, and Qatar's Permanent Representative to the IMO Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani.