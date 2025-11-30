403
US carries out rehearsals for airstrikes in Venezuela
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the United States has recently been carrying out rehearsals for airstrikes in Venezuela, based on defense sources and flight-tracking data, according to sources.
President Donald Trump has accused the Venezuelan government of running “narcoterrorist” cartels and announced that the country’s airspace would be closed to “all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers.”
The warning comes as US naval forces have been building up in the Caribbean, where more than 20 vessels allegedly involved in drug smuggling have been targeted since September under Trump’s orders.
According to reports, during a private phone call last week, Trump reportedly told Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that he would consider removing him from power unless he stepped down. While the conversation has not been officially confirmed by either side, Trump has previously denied planning to overthrow Maduro by force. In August, the US raised the arrest bounty for Maduro to $50 million.
Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry condemned the airspace threat as “colonialist” aggression and illegal under international law. Maduro has put the military on high alert, conducted multiple drills, and pledged to resist any attempted invasion.
The Venezuelan government also rejected accusations of supporting cartels, arguing that the Trump administration is using anti-drug operations as a justification for regime change.
