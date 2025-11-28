Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, Evms

Avail Nexus goes live, connecting rollups, appchains, and dApps into one coordinated operational universe where liquidity, assets, and users move freely at scale.

Avail, a modular blockchain infrastructure provider building the foundations for the next generation of applications and appchains, announces the launch of Avail Nexus Mainnet, its breakthrough crosschain solution that unifies liquidity and user flows across major ecosystems, including Ethereum, TRON, Polygon, Base, Arbitrum, Optimism, HyperEVM, BNB, Scroll, Monad, Kaia, Solana (coming soon), and others.

The launch marks the first time Web3 has access to a coordinated, liquidity-aware crosschain network, bringing Avail's long-stated vision of a connected onchain world into production. For users and developers, this unlocks something the industry has attempted for years but never achieved at scale: a single operational universe where applications and assets work across chains without fragmentation, friction, or duplicated effort.

A Major Shift in How the Onchain Economy Works

Until now, crosschain has meant risky bridges, limited access, and fragmented liquidity across chains. Avail Nexus takes a different approach:



An Intent–solver architecture allows users to express what they want to do; Avail Nexus determines how to do it, automatically finding the optimal route, liquidity source, and execution path.

Multi-source liquidity allows a single transaction to draw funds from multiple chains simultaneously.

Exact-Out execution ensures predictable outcomes regardless of where liquidity lives. Unified verification, coming soon, powered by Avail DA, for cross-chain actions backed by verifiable data.

This moves the blockchain environment from its current“moving messages between chains” to shared execution and shared liquidity; a fundamental upgrade in how the onchain economy functions.

User Experience Changes with Avail Nexus

Users gain for the first time



A single experience across ecosystems (no bridging UX, no gas token hassles).

Better prices and deeper liquidity through cross-chain aggregation.

Faster, predictable execution coordinated across chains. Access to apps regardless of where they are deployed.

Updates for Developers

Developers can integrate Nexus through SDKs, APIs, or lightweight Elements, enabling:



One-time integration to unlock a multichain userbase

Unified collateral pools that update across chains in real time

Intent-based trading and strategy execution Cross-chain actions without managing bridges, routers, or complex infra.

This reduces the cost, time, and complexity of building multichain applications by an order of magnitude. And bolstered by Avail's proven data availability expertise, the overall operational and functional experience remains robust, verifiable, and scalable. Avail DA, with its industry-defining Infinity Blocks roadmap targeting 10-GB block capacity, is soon set to enable builders to spin up independent appchains with massive throughput and finality while remaining connected to the broader ecosystem with verifiable cross-chain data. The $AVAIL token serves as the coordination asset and economic backbone for this unified onchain world.

Current Ecosystem Growth

Avail Nexus is launching with integrations live or underway across DeFi, infrastructure, SocialFi, AI, and cross-chain tooling. Ecosystem partners and projects, including Lens Protocol, Sophon, TRON, Space & Time, Lumia, Validium Network, Vanna Finance, Mace, Clober, Station X, Nexus AI, Neova, Gummee, Symbiotic, and more, are enabling powerful new use cases. Many integrations unlock use cases that were previously impossible or highly fragmented across chains, including unified collateral management for DeFi protocols, intent-based trading with execution across multiple liquidity venues, intelligent coordination layers for cross-chain data-driven actions, and multi-chain liquidity aggregation that allows assets on one chain to power opportunities on another.

Availability and Next Steps

With Nexus Mainnet now live:



Developers can integrate through the Nexus SDK.

Users will soon explore the first wave of Liquid Apps, applications going live on Avail Nexus, showcasing unified liquidity and opportunities at scale. Additional chain integrations and ecosystem expansions will roll out progressively.

About Avail

Avail shapes a new era for the onchain economy by transforming how users, apps, and liquidity move across chains. With Avail, both users and developers can access the entire onchain economy from anywhere, without worrying which chain assets or apps live on. Simply plug-in Avail to scale and instantly reach any asset on any chain. Founded by early members of Polygon and backed by Founders Fund, Dragonfly, Cyber Fund, and more, Avail is empowering users and builders to overcome the limitations of legacy blockchain infrastructure.

Users can learn more about Avail on Discord, X, Blog.