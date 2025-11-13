Canary Capital Launches Spot XRP ETF (XRPC), Delivering Simplified Access To A Foundational Blockchain Asset

Canary Capital Group LLC (“Canary Capital”), a digital asset–focused investment firm, today announced the launch of the Canary XRP ETF (NASDAQ: XRPC), a U.S. exchange-traded product providing spot exposure to XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger.

As the digital asset market evolves beyond Bitcoin, investors are increasingly looking to tokens with real-world use cases and institutional adoption. XRP powers the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a global payment and settlement network designed to move value quickly and efficiently. The XRP Ledger was created to make transferring money as easy as sending an email, settling transactions in just a few seconds, with minimal fees, and without the delays or costs of traditional banking systems.

XRP isn't designed primarily as a speculative store of value. Its purpose is practical: to help institutions and individuals move funds across borders, tokenize assets, and power next-generation financial applications. The network can handle thousands of transactions per second, consumes very little energy, and has been running reliably since 2012.

With growing institutional adoption and renewed regulatory clarity, XRP is increasingly recognized as one of the most established and scalable digital assets in the market, positioned at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain innovation. XRPC gives investors exposure to XRP without the complexities of self-custody or exchange management.

About Canary Capital

Canary Capital is an investment management firm that blends rigorous risk management, strategic foresight, and innovative thinking to deliver private placement strategies, crypto hedge fund solutions, treasury management solutions, and publicly traded funds, with a focus on enterprise technology.

Contacts

Media

Trevor Davis

Gregory FCA for Canary Capital

215-475-5931

Investor Relations

Amber Reedy

Canary Capital

tal

Disclosures:

The Fund is not a registered commodity pool or an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Shares of the Fund are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds.

These investments are not suitable for all investors. Funds focusing on a single asset generally experience greater volatility. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks. Digital assets, such as XRP, are a relatively new asset class, and the market for digital assets is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Digital assets are largely unregulated and digital asset investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

Investing Involves Significant Risk. The loss of principal is possible. Canary XRP ETF (the“Fund”) may not be suitable for all investors. This document does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at . Read it carefully before investing.

The Fund is not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of XRP. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in XRP. Investors will not have any rights that XRP holders have and will not have the right to receive any redemption proceeds in XRP. Shares of the Fund are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with the Fund and only large blocks of Shares called“creation units.” Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund's Marketing Agent is Paralel Distributors LLC which is not affiliated with Canary Capital Group LLC or its affiliates.

