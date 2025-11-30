403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Olympic sport fed allows Russians to compete under national flag
(MENAFN) The International Judo Federation has granted Russian judokas the ability to compete under their national flag once again, marking the first time an Olympic-sport governing body has reversed restrictions of this kind, according to reports.
Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, competitors from Russia and Belarus were widely excluded from major international sporting events. Nearly every Olympic-sport federation imposed bans or strict conditions, resulting in hundreds of athletes being removed from global competitions. Some individuals were later allowed back only as neutral participants with no national symbols.
In a statement released Thursday, the IJF announced that its executive committee had voted to reinstate full national representation for Russian athletes — including “with anthem and insignia,” beginning at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. The organization said the move “reaffirms the federation’s role as a truly global organization” and “strengthens its commitment to fair, transparent and values-based governance.”
The federation also emphasized Russia’s long-standing prominence in the sport, stating that “Historically, Russia has been a leading nation in world judo, and their full return is expected to enrich competition at all levels while upholding the IJF’s principles of fairness, inclusivity, and respect.”
The organization further stressed that “sport must remain neutral, independent and free from political influence,” and reiterated that judo “always promotes friendship, respect, solidarity and peace.”
By making this decision, the IJF has become the first Olympic-sport federation to fully restore the Russian flag and anthem at international events.
Despite this development, Russian sports remain subject to a variety of sanctions. While several summer sports bodies now admit Russian participants under neutral status at world-level competitions, most winter sports federations still maintain comprehensive bans. As a result, only a limited number of Russian athletes across a few winter disciplines have so far secured qualification for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.
Following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, competitors from Russia and Belarus were widely excluded from major international sporting events. Nearly every Olympic-sport federation imposed bans or strict conditions, resulting in hundreds of athletes being removed from global competitions. Some individuals were later allowed back only as neutral participants with no national symbols.
In a statement released Thursday, the IJF announced that its executive committee had voted to reinstate full national representation for Russian athletes — including “with anthem and insignia,” beginning at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam. The organization said the move “reaffirms the federation’s role as a truly global organization” and “strengthens its commitment to fair, transparent and values-based governance.”
The federation also emphasized Russia’s long-standing prominence in the sport, stating that “Historically, Russia has been a leading nation in world judo, and their full return is expected to enrich competition at all levels while upholding the IJF’s principles of fairness, inclusivity, and respect.”
The organization further stressed that “sport must remain neutral, independent and free from political influence,” and reiterated that judo “always promotes friendship, respect, solidarity and peace.”
By making this decision, the IJF has become the first Olympic-sport federation to fully restore the Russian flag and anthem at international events.
Despite this development, Russian sports remain subject to a variety of sanctions. While several summer sports bodies now admit Russian participants under neutral status at world-level competitions, most winter sports federations still maintain comprehensive bans. As a result, only a limited number of Russian athletes across a few winter disciplines have so far secured qualification for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment