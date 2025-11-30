403
UN denounces US ending Myanmar TPS as human rights violation
(MENAFN) A UN human rights expert sharply criticized the US government’s decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Myanmar nationals, calling it “an assault on human rights and human decency.”
Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, condemned the move as ignoring the ongoing crisis in the country and placing thousands of people at extreme risk. “Defying reality, this decision puts thousands at extreme risk while legitimizing a brutal regime that continues to use weapons of war to attack civilians,” he said.
The US Department of Homeland Security announced that TPS for nearly 4,000 Myanmar nationals will end on January 26, 2026. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem argued that conditions in Myanmar “no longer hinder the safe return” of its citizens. Andrews rejected this assessment, highlighting that the military junta’s recent elections are a “sham” designed to entrench authoritarian control.
Many TPS holders are activists, journalists, or opposition figures who could face detention, torture, or execution if forced to return, potentially violating non-refoulement protections under international law. Andrews emphasized that protecting these individuals aligns with US national interests and international obligations, as they are crucial for Myanmar’s eventual democratic and rights-respecting future.
This criticism underscores international concern that ending TPS could expose vulnerable populations to severe harm amid ongoing repression in Myanmar.
