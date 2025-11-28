403
TN Design & Build Launches Specialist Single-Storey Extension Service With In-House Architectural Expertise For Surrey Homeowners
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Walton-on-Thames, Surrey: TN Design & Build, a premium building services company serving Surrey, is proud to announce a dedicated single-storey extension service, uniquely supported by the company's in-house architectural team. This specialist service is designed to help homeowners unlock the full potential of their properties with seamless, practical, and beautifully designed extensions that enhance space and value.
Avoiding the pitfalls of using external architects
Many homeowners fall into the trap of hiring external architects who may create ambitious designs without considering the real-world costs, buildability, or planning regulations. This often leads to spiralling budgets, lengthy delays, and even planning rejections.
TN Design & Build eliminates these risks by keeping the architectural process in-house. Their architects and builders work side by side, ensuring that designs are not only creative and tailored to the client's lifestyle, but also realistic, compliant, and deliverable within the agreed budget and timescale.
The advantages of in-house design and build
By choosing TN Design & Build's integrated service, Surrey homeowners benefit from:
- Budget-conscious design - ensuring every idea is achievable without hidden costs.
- Planning expertise - in-depth knowledge of permitted development and local planning rules.
- Seamless process - one team managing design, planning, and construction from start to finish.
- Time efficiency - avoiding delays caused by miscommunication between separate architect and builder teams.
- Neighbour-friendly designs - reducing disputes by considering privacy, light, and boundaries.
- Future-proofing - designing extensions that enhance long-term functionality and property value.
The service is tailored to the specific needs of homeowners across Surrey towns including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Woking, and Weybridge - all areas where demand for high-quality extensions continues to rise.
Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said:
"Single-storey extensions are one of the most popular ways for families to transform their homes, but too often we see homeowners face setbacks when working with external architects who don't fully understand the build process. By offering everything under one roof, we give our clients the peace of mind that their extension will be beautifully designed, fully compliant, and built on time and to budget. Our goal is to make the whole journey simple, stress-free, and ultimately rewarding."
About TN Design & Build
TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service - from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing - TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Woking, and Weybridge.
Contact:
TN Design & Build
Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
Tel: 01932 848 174
Email: [email protected]
Website:
