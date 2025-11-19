Egypt, Angola Discuss Strengthening Ties, Preparations For 2025 Africaeu Summit In Luanda

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call on Wednesday with his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, regional developments, and preparations for the 2025 Africa–European Union summit in Luanda, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf said Abdelatty praised the growing momentum in Egyptian–Angolan relations, stressing Egypt's commitment to deepening political, economic, trade, and investment cooperation. He noted Cairo's intention to encourage Egyptian companies and business leaders to expand into the Angolan market and build on existing partnerships.

Abdelatty highlighted promising opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure, energy and telecommunications, pointing to the track record of Egyptian companies in delivering major projects across various African countries.

He also commended Angola's active role as current chair of the African Union, particularly in steering joint continental efforts amid mounting peace, security and development challenges. Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's desire to maintain close coordination with Luanda within the AU and across other regional and international organizations, including through mutual support for each country's candidacies.

The two ministers also reviewed ongoing preparations for the Africa–EU summit scheduled to be held in Luanda on 24–25 November 2025. They agreed on the importance of ensuring the summit's success and securing outcomes that advance African priorities, particularly in the areas of peace and security, counter-terrorism, and sustainable, inclusive development.