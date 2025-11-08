US May Expand Trump Tariffs On More Steel‐Linked Goods, Says Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) US may expand Trump tariffs on 700 more steel‐linked goods at the request of small, medium and large American companies, said report.

At present, 407 steel-linked products are already facing extra tariffs.

According to the Guardian report, goods ranging from bicycles to baking trays could be added to the list.

The report stated that the US firms have asked the US Department of Commerce to add the items to an August list.

Guardian Bikes in Indiana, the tomato-canning company Red Gold, firms making steel wheels for trucks are among those who have submitted requests to the US commerce department.

In a plea to the commerce secretary, Guardian Bikes stated that the industry 'was lost' amid 11 million bicycles being imported in 2024.

Whereas, Red Gold complained that it was facing tariffs of 25% on tinplate steel imported from the UK and 50% on steel from elsewhere used in its own can production.

In August, the Trump administration widened the reach of its 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports by adding hundreds of derivative products to the list of goods subject to the levies.

The non-steel and non-aluminum content will be subject to the tariff rates President Donald Trump has imposed on the goods originating from specific countries, the notice said.

Meanwhile, India's exports to America tanked for the fourth straight month across all sectors.

China's exports saw a 25% drop in shipments to the United States, the government reported.

Persisting trade tensions with Washington may get a respite in the final quarter of the year after President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed last week to de-escalate the trade war between the two largest economies. But trade friction still appears to be casting a pall on demand elsewhere.

Customs data show a 1.1% drop in China's global exports in October compared to a year earlier, the weakest since February, following an 8.3% increase in September. Imports rose 1% last month from the year before, compared with 7.4% growth in September, reported AP.

Asked if he agreed that Americans were paying the tariffs, Trump said:“No, I don't agree. I think that they might be paying something. But when you take the overall impact, the Americans are gaining tremendously.”