Vande Mataram's 150Th Anniversary Celebrated By Diaspora In Berlin

Indian Diaspora in Berlin Commemorates Anniversary

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Indian Embassy in Germany held a celebration on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram along with the Tagore Centre and saw diaspora members join in and pay tribute to the song. Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the Indian Embassy said, "150 years on, Vande Mataram continues to stir hearts across the world. At a special event hosted by @eoiberlin & @TheTagoreCentre, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi's address on Vande Mataram was screened, followed by a moving collective rendition by the Indian diaspora in Berlin -- celebrating the timeless song that continues to inspire India and the world." 150 years on, Vande Mataram continues to stir hearts across the world. At a special event hosted by @eoiberlin & @TheTagoreCentre, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi's address on Vande Mataram was screened, followed by a moving collective rendition by the Indian diaspora in Berlin -... twitter/YHFtjX1O6C - India in Germany (@eoiberlin) November 8, 2025

In another post on X, the Embassy said, "@eoiberlin & @TheTagoreCentre hosted a special event in Berlin to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay -- the anthem that inspired millions during India's freedom struggle. The Indian diaspora in Berlin came together to honour this immortal ode -- a song that awakened a nation and continues to inspire generations. A timeless tribute to the beauty, strength, and spirit of our motherland." @eoiberlin & @TheTagoreCentre hosted a special event in Berlin to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay - the anthem that inspired millions during India's freedom struggle. The Indian diaspora in Berlin came together to honour this... twitter/2sjUWLjZxk - India in Germany (@eoiberlin) November 8, 2025

The History of India's National Song

Vande Mataram is a Sanskrit poem written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1876. It was later included in his novel Anandamath, published in 1882, and became a symbol of Indian nationalism during the country's struggle for independence. The poem is a hymn to the motherland, personifying India as a goddess, and is often translated as "Hail to the Motherland".

MEA Joins Nation in Celebration

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) joined the nation on Friday in commemorating 150 years of India's national song, Vande Mataram, describing the iconic song as a symbol of India's determination, commitment, and hope. In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the song embodies the resolve, dedication, and aspirations of India as it continues to inspire citizens to pursue a common dream and collective future. "MEA joins the nation in celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram represents the determination, commitment and hope of a nation. Today, it inspires us to realise a shared dream and collective destiny," the EAM's post read.

Jaishankar further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, noting that the song reflects the essence of India and was a source of lasting inspiration. "As PM Narendra Modi noted, Vande Mataram has Bharat at its core and will always be an inspiration for us," his post further added. (ANI)

