Case Of Sabotage Preparation At Rivne NPP Infrastructure Sent To Court

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on its website.

"Prosecutors of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office have submitted an indictment to the court against a Varash resident who was exposed in May of this year while preparing a sabotage operation," the statement reads.

It is reported that the man was recruited by Russian intelligence services. He purchased a GPS tracker with a mobile SIM card online, which he attempted to attach to a corner support of a power transmission line, providing the enemy with exact coordinates for a potential strike.

Law enforcement prevented the sabotage and arrested the suspect. In addition, it was established that the accused collected intelligence and transmitted information to the enemy about military units in Varash responsible for the security and defense of the nuclear power plant.

His actions have been classified as preparation of sabotage and dissemination of information about the movement, location, or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations, if identifiable on the ground, when such information was not publicly available, committed under martial law. The suspect is currently in custody.

The pre-trial investigation and operational support were carried out by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Rivne region.

The penalties under the relevant articles include a maximum punishment of life imprisonment with property confiscation.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was preparing Shahed-type kamikaze drone strikes on power lines connecting the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant with energy facilities in Kyiv region.

Photo: Freepik