Lebanon's Normalisation With Israel Impossible: Parliament Speaker

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 9 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, said yesterday that,“normalisation with Israel is out of the question.”

All the relevant parties, including Lebanon, Israel, the United States, France, and the UN, should be included in indirect talks, Berri told Lebanese Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

“There is no objection to involving civilian experts, when necessary, as was done during the demarcation of the Blue Line in 2000, when geological and mapping specialists were consulted,” he said.

“All Israeli threats and airstrikes will not change our position on this matter,” he added.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov 27, 2024. Still, the Zionist Israeli army continues to conduct strikes in Lebanon, saying, its operations were against Hezbollah“threats,” while maintaining forces at five main positions along the Lebanese border.

Yesterday, three Israeli airstrikes, targeting three vehicles in eastern and southern Lebanon killed three people and injured 11 others.– NNN-NNA