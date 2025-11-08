403
Kuwaiti Innovators Join Startup Accelerator Program In San Francisco - SACGC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity said that 10 Kuwaiti innovators were heading to Silicon Valley, to the San Francisco, to join in the accelerator program Plug and Play, powered by SACGC - a subsidiary of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS).
The ten-day program provides the participants with a chance to share experience with entrepreneurs, experts, academics and investors from around the globe to empower innovation in corporations, startups and universities, said a SACGC statement on Saturday.
The program fosters the skills of partners through brainstorming ideas about the models of businesses, the strategies of investment attraction, and adequacy of products to markets, notably the US market.
The partners are expected to demonstrate their projects in such areas as education, health, food and water security, energy, environment, AI, and digital transformation to decision-makers and investors on Demo Day, or the final day.
Expressing its best wishes for the participants, the SACGC reaffirmed commitment to helping the national cadres have access to the global markets, and opening new horizons for innovation. (end)
