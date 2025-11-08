General Staff Reports 185 Combat Clashes Along Frontline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook regarding the situation as of 22:00 on November 8.

“A total of 185 combat engagements have occurred since the start of the day. Russian invaders carried out one missile and 37 airstrikes, launched 41 rockets, and dropped 71 guided bombs. In addition, they used 3,667 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,732 shelling attacks on our troops' positions and populated areas,” the statement reads.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 11 combat engagements took place. The enemy conducted nine airstrikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 149 shelling attacks, including eight with multiple launch rocket systems.

Today, the enemy launched 17 attacks in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Synelnykove, Tykhe, and toward the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians made six attempts to advance toward Petropavlivka and Pishchane. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled three assault attempts near Zarichne, Derylove, and toward Korovii Yar.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka; three engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy offensive near Zaliznianske.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, nine combat engagements occurred today. The enemy attempted to assault Ukrainian positions near Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the enemy attacked 69 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nikanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia. The Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy, and in some locations the fighting is still ongoing.

Preliminary data from this sector indicate 93 enemy personnel neutralized, including 58 killed. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed eight vehicles and nine UAVs, as well as one tank, one artillery system, 13 vehicles, a UAV command post, and 11 enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Orestopil, Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Pryvillia, and Krasnohirsk.

In the Huliaipole sector, nine combat engagements occurred in the areas of Uspenivka and Novoupsenivske.

In the Orikhiv sector, two engagements occurred since the start of the day, with the enemy attempting to advance near Plavni.

In th e Prydniprovske sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped one enemy attempt to advance.

No significant changes occurred in other sectors of the front.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, Russian forces continue active assault operations involving small infantry groups.

Photo: 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasylo