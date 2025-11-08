Delhi Air Pollution Continues To Remain In 'Red Zone' As AQI Breaches 400 In Several Areas

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi's air quality continued to remain at a 'severe' level, as the AQI in several parts of the city breached 400. The toxic haze pushed the national capital into the 'red zone,' making it one of the most polluted cities in the country.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, measured at 6 am, stood at 392. On Saturday, the city had recorded 361, making it one of the most polluted cities nationwide. On Friday, the city had recorded an AQI of 322, the highest in the country at the time.

Among the city's 38 monitoring stations, pollution levels were particularly high in several areas. The AQI touched 412 at Anand Vihar, 430 at Burari Crossing, 420 at ITO, 420 at Mundka, 347 at Najafgarh, 405 at Okhla, 415 at Punjabi Bagh, 421 at RK Puram, 436 at Wazirpur, and 419 at Narela.