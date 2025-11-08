One Killed, One Injured In Attacks Across Gaza As Death Toll Since Oct 2023, Tops 69,000
In the first attack, the marauding Zionist Israeli tanks, fired shells and opened heavy machine-gun fire towards Palestinians, east of the Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza, killing one Palestinian man, according to sources at Gaza's health authorities.
Al-Awda Hospital confirmed in a statement that, it has received the body of the dead.
In the second attack, Israeli gunfire in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, injured a young man, the Civil Defence in Gaza said.
Meanwhile, the Barbaric Israel Defence Forces (IDF), said in a statement that, it murdered two Palestinians, one in northern Gaza and the other in the south, alleging that, the two, and a third crossed the“Yellow Line,” a demarcation marking areas where Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza, and approached IDF troops.
The ceasefire reached between the Israeli regime and Hamas, which took effect on Oct 10, has reduced Israeli attacks, but not halted them entirely.
At least 241 Palestinians have been murdered, and 614 injured, by unrelenting Israeli attacks, since Oct 11, Gaza's health authorities said yesterday, bringing the overall death toll from the barbaric Israeli attacks since Oct, 2023, to 69,169, with 170,685 others injured.– NNN-WAFA/MA'AN
