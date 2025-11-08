Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Kharkiv, Power Outages Cause Problems With Water And Heat Supply

2025-11-08 08:04:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"There is a significant shortage of electricity in Kharkiv. Ukrenergo is forced to implement emergency power cuts. Due to the lack of voltage, there are already shortages in certain areas, and in others there may be temporary interruptions in water supply. But the municipal services are doing everything possible to restore supply as soon as possible," Terekhov wrote.

According to him, the city's metro is operating in shelter mode. Ground electric transport has been replaced by bus routes.

There are 101 resilience centers operating in Kharkiv.

As reported, on the morning of November 8, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack, targeting the country's energy system.

UkrinForm

