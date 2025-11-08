Russia Attacks Substations Supplying Khmelnytskyi, Rivne Npps FM Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on the social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“During today's attacks, Russia once again targeted substations that power the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. These were not accidental but well-planned strikes. Russia is deliberately endangering nuclear safety in Europe,” he said.

Sybiha called for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to respond to these unacceptable risks.

“We also urge all states that value nuclear safety, particularly China and India, to demand Russia stop reckless attacks on nuclear energy that risk a catastrophic incident. There needs to be global pressure to force Moscow to stop its nuclear blackmail,” the minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 8, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with more than 450 strike drones and 45 missiles of various types. Kharkiv, Kyiv and Poltava regions were targeted.