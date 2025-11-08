Rahul's 'Vote Chor' Slogan Makes No Sense: Jairam Thakur Hits Back

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur, on Saturday dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations, saying that the slogan 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, leave the throne) makes no sense.

"...Similar slogans were raised earlier too, using words like 'chowkidar', which backfired. The country elected PM Modi with a huge majority... Rahul Gandhi has completely failed," Jairam Thakur told reporters.

"What do you (Rahul Gandhi) have to say about the states where the Congress party won, including Himachal Pradesh?... The slogan 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, leave the throne) makes no sense," he added.

Jairam Thakur also exuded confidence in the NDA winning the Bihar Assembly election. "The NDA is going to form the government in Bihar with a huge majority," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Fraud' Allegations

In a press conference on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy.

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence.

He also claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into defeat in the Haryana polls. "I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss," he said. (ANI)

