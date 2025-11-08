Pune Land Deal With Son 'Beyond Understanding': Ajit Pawar On Probe

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that the land transaction in Pune involving his son, Parth Pawar, was "completely beyond understanding" and should not have taken place, adding that a detailed probe has been ordered into the case.

The controversy surrounds the sale of 40 acres of government-owned land in Pune's Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar. The deal has been criticised for allegedly undervaluing the land and evading stamp duty.

"This transaction should not have happened at all. When we looked at the documents, the first question that came to mind was: how did the registrar even process this transaction? It was completely beyond our understanding," Pawar said while addressing a press conference in Pune.

He said that as soon as the matter came to his attention, he instructed officials to conduct a proper and impartial investigation, regardless of who was involved. "As soon as the matter came to my attention, I immediately said that, no matter who is involved, a proper and thorough investigation should be conducted," he said.

Pawar on Past Allegations

Pawar, who has served for over three decades in public life, said he has faced several unsubstantiated allegations over the years, often surfacing before elections. "In my 35 years in politics, several allegations have been made against me, though none have ever been proven. However, I have faced a lot of defamation. Usually, such allegations come up just before elections, and once elections are over, they fade away," he said.

State Government Orders Probe, FIR Filed

The Deputy CM confirmed that the state government has taken the issue seriously. "The Chief Minister has decided that a detailed probe must be conducted in accordance with the rules. In this case, an FIR has already been filed against three people, including a Tehsildar from the state government. The police have started their investigation, and raids have also been conducted," he added.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM said he had "absolutely no information" about the Pune land deal involving his son and would have rejected it if it had come to his notice earlier. "Before anyone carries out a transaction, opinions of specialists are always taken, and legal advice is taken. I had absolutely no information about this deal; if I had known, I would have refused it outright," Pawar told reporters in Pune.

Denial of Political Pressure

He denied that any political pressure was being applied to him and reiterated that a formal inquiry was already underway. "I do not at all feel that any political pressure is being applied to me. See Chandrashekhar Bawankule's statement; he clearly stated that action has been taken against those involved in this deal, and against those who went to the registrar's office and signed. There are three such people. A committee of senior officers has been formed to address this matter; they have one month to submit their report. As soon as the report comes, things will become crystal clear," he said.

Pawar said he had issued strict instructions to the administration not to ignore anyone who attempts to misuse his name for illegal activity. "I have given direct instructions to the administration: if anyone, whether known to me or from nearby circles, tries to use my name to create pressure or to get anything illegal done, do not comply with them at all. Do not yield to any pressure. I have always been a rule follower, and I will continue to do so," he added.

On Speaking with Son Parth

Responding to questions about whether he had spoken to his son Parth about the controversy, the Deputy CM said, "About speaking to Parth, I was in Mumbai and continuously busy; today I am in Pune. I will return to Mumbai on Monday and ask him about this matter."

He also advised caution in such matters, saying, "You should also learn something from this case, because people learn new things from experience. This matter is also very recent; he has just started. In the future, even if a trusted person asks you to do something like this, consult technical experts and specialists at least once before entering into any such deal."

Details of the FIR and Alleged Scam

The Opposition has called for a judicial inquiry, citing irregularities in the transaction. Ajit Pawar has distanced himself from the deal, claiming he has no connection to it.

According to the complaint filed by Santosh Ashok Hingane, Deputy District Registrar, the accused, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani, Digvijay Amarsingh Patil, and suspended Sub-Registrar Ravindra Balkrishna Taru, allegedly conspired to evade stamp duty worth Rs six crore during the registration of a sale deed for land in Survey No. 88, Mouje Mundhwa.

Despite official communication from the district administration dated May 9, 2025, directing payment of Rs 5.89 crore in stamp duty, the sale deed was executed without collecting the mandatory amount. The alleged act resulted in a significant financial loss to the state's exchequer.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 316(5), 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read with Section 59 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act. The Inspector General of Registration in Pune submitted an interim report to the Additional Chief Secretary in Mumbai on the alleged land scam. (ANI)

