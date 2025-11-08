Bihar Polls: NDA To Get 85% Votes, Says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

'85% for NDA': KP Maurya Predicts Landslide Victory

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has expressed strong confidence in the NDA's performance in the ongoing Bihar assembly elections, claiming that the first phase of voting was overwhelmingly one-sided in favour of the ruling alliance. Speaking to ANI, Maurya asserted that the NDA could secure up to 85% of the votes, while the Mahagathbandhan might be "fortunate" to receive even 15%. He further predicted that the NDA would replicate its 2010 success in the 2025 polls and continue to gain momentum in the second phase of voting. "The voting that took place in the first phase is one-sided in favour of NDA... Our estimate is that this election will be between 85% and 15%. 85% in favour of NDA, and if the Mahagathbandhan gets even 15%, it will be their fortune... We have no doubt that we will repeat the 2010 results in 2025... NDA will also benefit in the voting of the second phase," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM asserted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to be the NDA's Chief Ministerial face even after the Bihar Assembly election results are declared on November 14, while hitting out at the Congress-RJD alliance, calling it "lifeless."

Phase 1 Sees 65.08% Voter Turnout

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar. The first phase was held on November 6 across 121 seats in 18 districts. The CEO reported that the average voter turnout in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections was 57.29 per cent, while the 2024 Lok Sabha elections recorded a turnout of 56.28 per cent - indicating a rise in voter participation of 1.01 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Second Phase on Nov 11, Counting on Nov 14

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for November 11, covering 122 seats across 20 districts, with the counting of votes taking place on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)