US Winter Warning: Polar Vortex To Bring Chilly Weather. New York, Florida Brace For Impact - How Long Will It Last?

US weather warning: Amid impending powerful polar vortex, several regions across the eastern US are set to experience early winter with record-low temperatures over the weekend.

During the Arctic blast, the conditions are likely to resemble mid-January weather, and the daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s Fahrenheit.

La Niña and an easterly Quasi-Biennial Oscillation, will allow more rounds of arctic air that is typically trapped high above the North Pole to spill into the lower levels of the atmosphere and south into the Eastern US, reported FOX NEWS.

According to weather, the coldest air of the season will arrive Sunday into Monday of next week as a strong arctic cold front dives south into the US.

Highs will top out in the 30s in places like Minneapolis, Chicago and Detroit, with highs in the 40s along the I-95 corridor and as far south as Atlanta.

“It will feel more like winter by Sunday and Monday morning with lows in the teens and 20s.”

“On Sunday and Monday, a large dip in the jet stream will move into the eastern half of the US as a low-pressure system pivots into the Great Lakes," reported NewYork Post, quoting FOX Weather Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn.

According to Dylan DeBruyn, Tallahassee, Florida, will 'weirdly' experience freezing temperatures before the Big Apple (NYC) does.

“Overnight lows this cold are well below average for this time of year, with typical low temperatures in the mid-40s for New York City in early November,” he added.

In a post on X, Washington Post meteorologist Ben Noll said that the first Arctic outbreak of the season will send temperatures tumbling from the Dakotas to Florida early next week.

“Snow will fall across some northern states, especially near the Great Lakes. But it doesn't mean that winter is arriving early. Milder air will return,” Noll added.

Weather Trader meteorologist Ryan Maue said, "We're skipping fall and going right to winter.”

Fox News reported that locals in Upstate New York have officially begun to experience decent snowfall today in Webb, New York.

What is Polor Votex?

According to the national weather department, the polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth's poles. It ALWAYS exists near the poles, but weakens in summer and strengthens in winter. The term "vortex" refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles.

An early taste of winter arrives this weekend with rain Saturday mixing with snow by early Sunday, and lake-effect snow into Monday, said National Weather Service Chicago.

“Most areas won't see any snow accumulation, except near Lake Michigan. The cold blast will ease by the middle of next week,” it added in a post on X.

'Start preparations'

The Indianapolis National Weather Service urged people to start preparations for a few wintry days early next week.

“With lows below 25F, wind chills as low as 10-15F on consecutive nights, highs Monday only in the mid-30s, and wind-driven snow flurries likely the rule late Sunday into Monday,” said NWS.