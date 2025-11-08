403
Trump states meeting with Putin is still possible
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Friday that a future meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains possible, despite the cancellation of a planned summit in Budapest, Hungary, last month, according to reports.
"There is always a chance," Trump said in response to a question from reporters while hosting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House.
Later, during a Cabinet Room discussion, Trump explained that the main reason the meeting did not take place was due to Russia’s reluctance to halt its ongoing actions. "I think they will. I think that's it's taken a big toll on Russia, big toll on both countries, obviously, but it's taken a big toll," he said.
When asked whether he would still like Budapest to serve as the venue for any future talks with Putin, Trump responded positively. "I'd like to keep it in Hungary, in Budapest. That meeting, it turned out I didn't want to do that meeting because I didn't think anything was going to be happening of significance. But if we have it, I'd like to do it in Budapest, yeah, it'd be good," he said.
Trump and Putin last held a face-to-face meeting in Alaska on Aug. 15. Following that encounter, the two sides agreed in principle to convene again in Budapest after discussions between their foreign ministers. However, a phone call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov—intended to finalize the arrangements—ultimately led to the summit’s abrupt cancellation.
Russian officials later confirmed that the necessary conditions for such a high-level meeting had not yet been met. "Any summit meeting requires in-depth preparation and careful consideration of all aspects. As of today, neither the first nor the second condition for organizing this meeting has been met," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during a session at the State Duma.
He added that while both foreign ministries continue preparatory discussions, their immediate focus remains on refining the framework established during the leaders’ August meeting in Alaska.
