Sudanese military shoots down drone swarm targeting Omdurman,Atbara
(MENAFN) Sudan’s military reported on Friday that its air defenses successfully intercepted a swarm of drones targeting Omdurman, west of Khartoum, and the northern city of Atbara.
Residents of Omdurman told reports that heavy anti-aircraft fire followed multiple drone attacks on the city’s northern districts before dawn. Witnesses in Atbara reported a similar incident around 3 a.m., with drone strikes followed by intensive artillery fire from army positions. The scale of casualties and damage from the attacks remains unknown, and neither the army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has released official statements regarding the strikes.
Earlier, Sudanese media reported that the RSF carried out the early-morning drone attacks. The incidents occurred just after the RSF announced on Thursday that it had agreed to a humanitarian truce in Sudan proposed by the Quad countries—the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The RSF did not provide details on the terms or enforcement of the ceasefire, and neither the Quad nor the Sudanese army commented immediately.
Authorities in Sudan have previously accused the RSF of repeatedly targeting civilians in Khartoum and other areas, though the paramilitary group has not publicly addressed these allegations.
Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the army and RSF, which regional and international mediation efforts have failed to resolve. The war has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people.
