Workshop For University Students On Sustainability, Environment
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change organised an awareness workshop with the participation of 42 students from Qatar University, University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), and Lusail University, as part of the Qatar Sustainability Week 2025 activities.
The workshop included an introductory tour of the Environmental Monitoring Exhibition, where students learned about the latest devices and technologies used to monitor air, soil, and marine environment quality.
The workshop was opened by Hassan al-Qasimi, director of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, who emphasised the importance of raising environmental awareness among youth, describing them as key partners in achieving sustainable development. He noted that such activities help enhance environmental consciousness and social responsibility toward protecting the nation's natural resources.
The workshop programme featured several presentations, including one titled 'Marine Environment Monitoring Programme in Qatar' presented by Hammam Osama from the Marine and Soil Environment Department, who highlighted modern monitoring mechanisms and their role in protecting marine ecosystems.
Sarah Mubarak from the Air Quality Department presented 'Air of the Future, Caring for the Future,' where she discussed the ministry's efforts in monitoring air quality and reducing emissions. Maryam Boujasoom from the Environmental Laboratory Department also delivered a presentation titled 'Integrated Environment and Sustainability Laboratory,' showcasing the role of laboratories in supporting data-driven environmental decision-making.
UDST student Mazn Khalil presented a paper titled 'Sustainable Solutions from a Higher Perspective,' expressing the Qatari youth's vision for supporting environmental sustainability principles and participating in national initiatives related to sustainability.
The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, followed by closing remarks from Abdullah al-Khalifi, assistant director of the Environmental Monitoring and Inspection Department, who stressed the importance of continued collaboration between the ministry and national universities to enhance research and practical application in environment and sustainability.
