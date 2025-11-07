Kyiv Bids Farewell To Photographer Kostiantyn Huzenko, Who Perished At Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

The funeral service was held at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral.

Hundreds of concerned citizens, friends, colleagues, and comrades came to say their final goodbyes.

After the last rites, the funeral cortege moved from St. Michael's Cathedral to Independence Square, where the farewell ceremony took place.

The defender of Ukraine will be buried at the Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 2, a photographer, media producer, participant in the Ukraіner project, and Staff Sergeant of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, Kostiantyn Huzenko, was killed in the war