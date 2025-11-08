War In Ukraine Could Easily Spread To Other Regions - Former Canadian Army Commander
“I would say this is the most dangerous time since the Alliance was formed. Why? Because you have nuclear power that has invaded Europe. It has introduced high-intensity, incredibly bloody warfare using barbaric tactics. If we get this wrong, it could have global consequences,” Leslie said.
According to him,“We all hope it won't happen - and I don't think it will - but it could lead to further chaos or even a wider war.”Read also: Andrew Leslie, former Commander of the Canadian Army
In view of this, he called on all democratic states in the world to actively rearm. "You prevent people from attacking you by showing that you're strong. If you're weak, dictatorships might come after you. Right now, many nations have not met their defence obligations, haven't spent proportionally on their budgets, and have large portions of territory that are not defended," the lieutenant general emphasized.
As a reminder, Canada's federal budget proposal provides for an additional $60 billion for defens over the next five years.
