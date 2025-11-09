403
Trump calls for Senate Republicans to scrap Obamacare
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans on Saturday to dismantle Obamacare and channel the funds currently allocated to insurance companies “directly to the people,” according to reports.
In a message shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized the Affordable Care Act, enacted under former President Barack Obama, claiming it has failed to deliver meaningful improvements to the nation’s healthcare system.
He advised Republican senators that the “Hundreds of billions of dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, be sent directly to the people so that they can purchase their own, much better, healthcare, and have money left over.”
“In other words, take from the big, bad insurance companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per dollar spent, the worst healthcare anywhere in the world, ObamaCare,” he added.
Trump’s remarks represent his latest push to revive his long-standing campaign against the Affordable Care Act, a law passed in 2010 during Obama’s presidency.
Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have made preserving Obamacare subsidies a key priority, vowing not to support a House-approved bill to reopen the government unless those subsidies—set to increase early next year—are included.
Trump’s comments come amid growing fallout from the ongoing government shutdown, which has led to widespread airport disruptions and hundreds of flight cancellations as air traffic controllers continue working without pay.
