Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) --
1964 -- The State of Kuwait's Supreme Defense Council was formed and chaired by the Prime Minister. It consisted of seven ministers, the Head of the National Guard and the Army Chief of Staff.
1993 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decorated the UK's Crown Prince Charles with the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.
2000 -- The Ministry of Interior arrested three Kuwaitis and a North African person -- who possessed a fake passport of a Gulf country -- for plotting acts of sabotage the State of Kuwait and abroad.
2001 -- Actor and director Hussain Al-Saleh passed away at age of 64.
2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the Central Agency for Remedying the Status of Illegal Residents, affiliated with the Council of Ministers.
2012 -- Judge Mohammad Al-Bannai, a former Public Prosecutor who contributed to development of judiciary, passed away at the age of 69.
2014 -- The Kuwaiti national team won the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Taekwondo championship in Bahrain.
2015 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah left for Russia for a state visit, his first since assuming office. The visit resulted in six cooperation agreements in political, military, economic and cultural fields.
2017 -- The State of Kuwait became a board member of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) Institute for Statistics, representing the Arab Group.
2018 -- The State of Kuwait won the Cairo Art and Media Mondial with 63 awards.
2018 -- One person died in floods caused by heavy rain in State of Kuwait, which damaged roads, bridges and houses. Heavy rain poured for around six hours.
2019 -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed an agreement to finance a road construction in Mauritania worth KD ten million.
2020 -- Kuwait's Abdulaziz Al-Balool was named deputy executive director of the Asian Volleyball federation.
2021 -- The International Organization for Medical Physics (IOMP) elected Head of the Radiation Physics Department at the Kuwait Cancer Control Center, Dr. Meshari Al-Nuaimi, to head the Middle East Federation of Medical Physics (MEFOMP), becoming the first Kuwaiti to hold this position.
2024 -- The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) announced that efforts by a Kuwaiti-Danish team had led to the discovery of a 4,000-year-old statue dating back to the Dilmun civilization in the Bronze Age.
2024 -- The Ministry of Health announced the opening of a simulation laboratory at the maternity ward in Al-Farwaniya hospital, the first of its kind in Kuwait. (end)
