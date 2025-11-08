Delhi Airport Operator Says All Flight Operations Back To Normal After Glitch

Delhi International Airport said on Saturday all flight operations were running at the airport as normal, after a technical glitch led to delays of hundreds of flights over the past two days at one of the world's busiest aviation hubs.

A malfunction in the system used to generate flight plans had led to the delays. India's airports authority had said late on Friday that the system was "up and running" after a technical glitch.

The system, known as Automatic Message Switching System, was restored to automatic mode by Saturday afternoon, the Indian government said in a statement.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu has ordered officials to plan for system upgrades, including additional or fallback servers to bolster air traffic operations, the government said.