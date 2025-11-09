403
Bolivia Set to Reestablish Relations with U.S. After 17-Year Rupture
(MENAFN) Bolivia and the United States will restore full ambassadorial-level diplomatic ties following a 17-year rupture, Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau confirmed Saturday.
"It has been very unusual not to have ambassadors in our capitals," Landau said at the presidential palace following Paz's inauguration. "This is an important step, and we hope to announce ambassadors very soon."
Paz characterized the move as reflecting a pragmatic recalibration of Bolivia's diplomatic strategy. "We will reestablish relations with the U.S. government and people under a vision of cooperation and mutual respect," he said.
Both nations indicated that technical negotiations are currently progressing to broaden collaboration across multiple sectors including education, public security, economic development, trade and investment. While no timeline has been established for ambassador appointments, officials from both countries emphasized that full diplomatic representation will signal a political recalibration between La Paz and Washington.
The diplomatic relationship was downgraded in 2008 when former President Evo Morales expelled the U.S. ambassador, triggering Washington to expel Bolivia's envoy in retaliation. In the years since, bilateral engagement has been conducted through chargés d'affaires amid persistent friction.
