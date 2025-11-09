Real Estate Development Dispute Resolution Committees Begin Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Real Estate Development Dispute Resolution Committees have officially begun operations, marking a significant milestone in regulating the property market, protecting investor rights, and ensuring the efficient and transparent application of legal procedures in real estate development disputes.

The launch represents a strategic step towards reinforcing transparency, enhancing market stability, and ensuring that disputes between developers, investors, and stakeholders are resolved in accordance with the highest legal and regulatory standards.

The Ministry of Municipality has made the announcement on the X platform. The committees were established under Law No. (6) of 2014 and its amendments, and are designated to examine all types of disputes arising from the implementation of the Real Estate Development Law.

They function as specialised judicial bodies that act urgently and issue decisions that carry immediate enforceability.

Each committee is empowered to resolve cases within a period not exceeding three months from the date the request is filed, with the possibility of extending the timeframe only when the nature of the dispute requires it.

Three independent committees have been formed to handle disputes involving real estate developers, investors, property owners, and related parties. Their establishment aims to provide an alternative, efficient legal pathway outside regular court processes, one that accelerates resolution, reduces litigation backlogs, and reinforces the protection of contractual rights in one of Qatar's most dynamic economic sectors. The submission and review process follows a clearly structured sequence. A dispute request is first submitted to the committee reception office, after which a case file is officially opened.

The applicant must then pay a registration fee of QR500. Within one week from the date of submission, a session is scheduled for the parties to appear before the specialised committee.

Following deliberations, a final decision is issued within three months, and the ruling is automatically enforceable unless an equal extension period is formally justified.

To file a request, individual applicants must submit a completed application form along with a detailed legal memorandum describing the dispute and the relief requested.

All relevant supporting documents must be attached, including proof of claim. If the request is submitted by a representative, a valid official power of attorney is mandatory. Applicants are also required to attach a bank account certificate (IBAN) to facilitate any related financial procedures.

Companies submitting a dispute request are required to provide the same core documents as individuals, in addition to corporate documentation.

These include the identification card of the authorised signatory, the establishment registration (commercial registry), and both the commercial license and trade license.

If the applicant is a licensed real estate development company, it must provide further documents specific to development activities. These include the land plot certificate, the building completion certificate, and the official Real Estate Development Activity License.

All submitted documents must be printed and in Arabic. Delegations are not accepted under general authorisation; only an officially notarised power of attorney is permitted.

The Real Estate Development Dispute Resolution Committees are located at the Doha Municipality premises in the Bin Dirham area.

The Committees aim to reinforce Qatar's commitment to supporting and promoting the real estate sector, enhancing competitiveness, and encouraging investment in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

It focuses on the urgent resolution of disputes arising from real estate development, ensuring the prompt handling of requests, and fostering cooperation between the General Authority for Regulating the Real Estate Sector and the Supreme Judiciary.