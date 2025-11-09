Qatar Museums Wraps Up Youth Festival 2025, Honours Youth Initiatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) on Saturday concluded the Youth Festival 2025 at its Teen Hub, part of the Qatar Sustainability Week organized by Earthna-Center for a Sustainable Future under the umbrella of Qatar Foundation (QF).

The festival, the first in Qatar on urban sustainability led by youth, empowered young participants to drive initiatives shaping a sustainable future.

At the closing ceremony, CEO of QM, Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, honored participating youth initiatives promoting sustainability, key contributors, and volunteers, in the presence of festival partners.

The eight-day program showcased live youth performances, street food experiences with plant-based menus, eco-friendly packaging, youth markets, and sustainable products by young entrepreneurs and artisans, alongside workshops and sessions on organic composting, waste reduction, recycled art, mindful self-care, product design, and sustainable cooking with local ingredients.

Director of Teen Hub, Abdulrahman Al Ishaq, emphasized to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the center caters to youth aged 13-19, aiming to provide structured programs that nurture creativity, talent discovery, and practical learning in line with Qatar Museums' vision for the creative economy.

He noted the festival revealed informal youth collectives, which were engaged to enhance collaboration and provide platforms and resources for growth.

The event underscores Qatar Museums' commitment to developing the next generation of cultural leaders and change-makers, shaping Qatar's creative and sustainable future.