Claudia Ciesla Opens Up On Sharing The Filmfare Stage With Her First Co-Star Akshay Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress and model Claudia Ciesla has opened up about performing alongside Akshay Kumar at the Filmfare Awards.

Calling it a“huge honor,” the Polish-German actress told IANS,“Performing at Filmfare is a huge honor, and it's also a big responsibility. I've been training daily, focusing on strength, stamina, and flexibility. Dance rehearsals are intense, so maintaining energy levels is essential. I follow a balanced diet from my own Claudia's Concept nutrition principles staying hydrated, eating light, and getting enough rest.”

“Mentally, I'm preparing by visualizing the performance again and again it helps me stay calm and focused. I remind myself to just enjoy every moment on that stage because opportunities like this are truly special,” she added.

The actress also shared that the performance is the perfect comeback for her in Bollywood. Claudia mentioned,“It means so much to me. I took a little break from Bollywood to focus on my personal and professional growth, including building Claudia's Concept, my wellness and nutrition brand. Coming back to perform on such a grand stage, and that too with Akshay sir, feels like the perfect comeback moment.”

“Personally, it's very emotional because Balma was such a milestone in my career-it introduced me to Bollywood and connected me with audiences in a special way. Professionally, this performance feels empowering and symbolic it represents a fresh chapter where I bring together everything I've learned over the years. It's a reminder that when you stay dedicated to your craft and nurture yourself along the way, life always brings you back to where you truly belong,” she added.

Speaking about the choreography Claudia revealed,“We've kept the iconic steps that everyone loves but added new elements to surprise the audience. There are a few unexpected transitions, fresh styling, and a lot more interaction with the audience. I feel people will want to stand up and dance along it's going to be a high-energy, visually stunning performance,” she said.

Claudia Ciesla made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer“Khiladi 786” and is popularly known as the Balma girl.

The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 were held at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on October 11, 2025. The television premiere of the award night will air on November 9 on television.