Massive Fire Ravages New Zealand's Tongariro National Park
(MENAFN) A massive wildfire has engulfed New Zealand's iconic Tongariro National Park since Saturday, scorching 1,600 hectares of the protected landscape as emergency crews battle to contain the blaze.
No casualties or building destruction have been reported at this time. Authorities have evacuated campers from within the park and residents from surrounding areas as the inferno remains uncontained.
Craig Gold, Assistant Commander at Fire and Emergency New Zealand, confirmed that aerial firefighting operations have taken priority, with reinforcements brought in to combat the spreading flames. The response now includes five fixed-wing aircraft and 12 helicopters conducting airborne suppression efforts. Four ground crews are simultaneously engaged in direct firefighting, while additional teams coordinate aircraft operations.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand received the initial alert Saturday afternoon when the fire covered just 50 hectares. Fire brigades and three helicopters were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Nighttime firefighting was suspended Saturday evening after officials determined that darkness, combined with difficult terrain and the fire's scale, created unacceptable risks for personnel. All aircraft were grounded until daylight.
Tongariro National Park, established in 1887 as New Zealand's inaugural national park, spans approximately 80,000 hectares. The site holds dual UNESCO World Heritage status, recognized both for its profound cultural importance to the Māori people and its exceptional natural characteristics.
The internationally renowned Tongariro Crossing and adjacent zones have been closed indefinitely. A portion of State Highway 47 providing access to the park has been shut down. Aviation authorities have imposed a no-fly restriction over the fire zone and perimeter to prevent interference with firefighting aircraft from civilian planes or unmanned drones.
Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire.
