U.S. Presidential Delegation To The Inauguration Of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz

On November 8, Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau led the U.S. Presidential Delegation to the historic inauguration of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz, where he reaffirmed the United States' commitment to deepen the relationship between our nations. With the election of President Paz, the United States and Bolivia are poised to start a new chapter in our countries' 176-year partnership. Deputy Secretary Landau expressed his firm belief that a renewed U.S.-Bolivia relationship can be a cornerstone of joint economic prosperity, people-to-people ties, and security cooperation that brings benefits to the peoples of the United States and Bolivia. They announced the following initiatives.

Promoting Shared Economic Prosperity:



U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Ben Black and U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) President and Chairman John Jovanovic announced that the two agencies are open for business in Bolivia and seeking new trade and investment opportunities in Bolivia.

DFC, EXIM, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, and the State Department will send experts to Bolivia to pursue commercial deals across a range of sectors to fuel private sector-led growth that creates jobs in both our countries. The United States and Bolivia will re-launch the bilateral Trade and Investment Council to advance shared priorities and create a Joint Deal Team to identify opportunities for two-way investments.

Advancing People-to-People Ties:



President Paz announced he will soon eliminate the visa requirement for U.S. tourism and business travel, encouraging Americans to travel to and invest in Bolivia.

The two leaders decided to pursue a U.S. Open Skies Agreement to promote air travel between the two countries.

President Paz announced he will approve a license for Starlink to operate, bringing access to affordable, fast, and reliable internet to all corners of Bolivia.

President Paz expressed appreciation for the contributions of past Peace Corps volunteers in Bolivia and plans to invite the Peace Corps to return. Deputy Secretary Landau shared that the United States will re-open an American Space in La Paz in early 2026, ten years after its closure, to bring American culture and the English language closer to Bolivians.

Collaboration on Public Safety and Citizen Security:



Deputy Secretary Landau announced the donation of $700,000 in HIV antiretroviral medication and testing kits through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

Deputy Secretary Landau shared that the State Department will work with Congress to provide assistance to the government of Bolivia to improve citizen security. The two leaders also expressed interest in concluding a memorandum of understanding on safe and secure civilian nuclear collaboration.