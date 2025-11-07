Dubai Culture Builds Capacity Around The Updated UAE Innovation Framework

Workshop held in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation to strengthen institutional practices and align with national priorities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 November 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, organized a workshop titled 'The Updated UAE Government Innovation Framework.' The session aimed to enhance the skills of Dubai Culture's leadership team and teams and to familiarize them with the latest national trends in innovation.

The workshop was held as part of the 'SEED' program, which focuses on developing the Authority's innovation and future-readiness capabilities and empowering creative talents to contribute to achieving Dubai's cultural priorities. It also sought to strengthen employees' ability to transform future trends into actionable opportunities that support the Authority's journey of shaping and preparing for the future.

This initiative reflects Dubai Culture's support for the National Innovation Strategy and its ongoing commitment to integrating and advancing government innovation practices within its institutional framework, in line with the UAE's forward-looking aspirations.

Held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, the workshop outlined the framework's main elements and updated performance indicators, which build on the UAE's success in fostering a culture of innovation and align with the country's strategic goals.

Led by experts from the Centre, the workshop explored practical ways to apply innovative tools that enhance performance and drive meaningful progress. It focused on key enablers and platforms that help cultivate an empowering environment and encourage continuous learning. Participants also gained insight into the Centre's initiatives and achievements in advancing government transformation and realising national priorities.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture reaffirmed the Authority's ongoing efforts to embed modern practices across its operations, in line with the National Innovation Strategy and the directives of the Government of Dubai. Badri said: 'Innovation is a key driver of performance and service excellence at the Authority. It reflects our leadership's vision for a flexible and forward-thinking government model that anticipates change and strengthens Dubai's position as a hub for creativity and cultural development.'

Badri also highlighted the workshop's role in equipping Dubai Culture's leadership and teams to design and implement initiatives based on the updated Government Innovation Framework, delivering measurable outcomes that support the Authority's goals for the next phase.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1845 times

PR Category: Local News and Government

Posted on: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 10:54:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)