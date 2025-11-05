Afghan Fresh Fruits Exports To Start Via Uzbek Air Corridor

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Exports of Afghanistan's fresh fruits and vegetables will soon begin through an air corridor established in cooperation with Uzbekistan, an official said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Balkh governor spokesman Haji Zaid said under an agreement between Governor Mohammad Yousuf Wafa and Uzbek officials, Uzbekistan has pledged to import Afghan fresh produce and export it onward to other countries - including Russia, China, and India - via air cargo routes.

According to the statement, the governor of Surkhandarya region in Uzbekistan told the Balkh governor:“I assure your people that if others close their doors on you, we stand beside the Islamic Emirate and the people of Afghanistan.”

He expressed readiness to expand bilateral trade, saying:“Any goods your people bring to our country will either be purchased by us or jointly exported to other markets.”

Last week, Governor Wafa, accompanied by several Balkh officials, paid an official visit to Termez at Uzbekistan's invitation.

During the visit, the two sides discussed border security, trade and diplomatic cooperation, visa facilitation for Afghan traders and industrialists, as well as expanding exports and imports via air and rail routes and strengthening cultural ties.

