Zelensky Meets With Sicheslav Brigade Defending Pokrovsk In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported the news on Facebook.

“The operational situation near Pokrovsk and on its outskirts was the main topic of discussion with the servicemen of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, which is engaged in a defensive operation in this sector of the front. Today, I met with the warriors in their frontline sector and presented them with state awards,” Zelensky noted.

The President's website reported that Brigade Commander Andrii Turchyn briefed Zelensky on the operational situation in his unit's area of responsibility, the provision of positions with all necessary supplies, logistics, and troop rotations. According to him, the brigade is among the leaders in the use of interceptor drones.

During the meeting with squad commanders, the participants discussed the brigade's experience, further development of the drone sector, implementation of the“18–24” contract program, the upcoming transition to a contract-based army, specific aspects of brigade staffing, training of servicemen, and the digitalization of processes in the Armed Forces.

The President expressed gratitude to the soldiers for defending Ukraine and for their daily service, and presented them with state awards. The memory of fallen defenders was honored with a moment of silence.

Dobropillia sector: Zelensky meets with soldiers of "Rubizh" brigade

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky also met on the front line with fighters of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine“Azov, and the 4th Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine“Rubizh,” who, together with adjacent units, are holding the defense in the Dobropillia sector.