Sudan’s Military Withdraws from El-Fasher

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern on Monday about the impartiality of Myanmar’s upcoming general elections, emphasizing the urgency of extending humanitarian relief and halting the ongoing conflict in the war-torn nation.
“I don't think anybody believes that those elections will be free and fair,” Guterres stated during a press briefing in Malaysia, held on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.
Myanmar’s military regime has declared that general elections will take place on December 28 this year — marking the first national vote since the military takeover in February 2021.
“I don't think anybody believes those in elections will contribute to the solution of the problems of Myanmar,” Guterres continued, casting doubt on the elections’ ability to address the country’s deep-rooted turmoil.
“I think this is the moment in which we need to increase humanitarian assistance, to stop the violence, and at the same time to pave the way for a political evolution leading to civilian rule and to respect for a constitutional form of government,” he added, highlighting the importance of a transition toward democratic governance.
The previous general elections in the predominantly Buddhist nation took place in November 2020 and were won by the National League for Democracy.
However, its administration was ousted during the February 2021 coup, plunging Myanmar into over four years of military emergency and instability.
