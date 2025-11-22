US Peace Plan Requires Revision, Coordination With Europe Macron

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this comment to journalists on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Ukrinform reports.

"This plan is good because it proposes peace and recognizes important elements related to sovereignty and security. Any initiative that leads to peace is good, but now we know under what conditions it can be acceptable," Macron said.

He called the plan "a basis for work that needs to be resumed."

"Because this plan, first of all, was not coordinated with the Europeans. Meanwhile, it includes many things that concern Europeans. Frozen assets are held by Europeans. Ukraine's European integration is in the hands of Europeans. Understanding what NATO does lies with NATO members. So there are many things that cannot simply be an American proposal – they require broader consultations," Macron said.

At the same time, the plan contains "blocking points" regarding "limitations on the format of the Ukrainian army, meaning its own sovereignty," he said. It also lacks deterrence mechanisms, which means Russia could break its promises and return.

"We have seen this repeatedly, including with Ukraine in February 2022. So we want peace. I believe it must begin with a ceasefire," Macron said.

According to him, the negotiations in Geneva will involve a team of EU and UK negotiators. Countries from the so-called Coalition of the Willing, which have already adopted certain decisions on security guarantees for Ukraine, will also hold discussions to coordinate their positions.

"So we will hold a meeting on Tuesday afternoon to coordinate on this issue and to review the progress made during the negotiations [...] in Geneva and to be able to adopt new initiatives," Macron said.

He described the talks as“difficult.”

"But then we must again bring our positions closer together, because the United States also needs the Europeans to resolve this conflict. And this, by the way, is very clearly reflected in the 28 points that have been put on the table. So I think we all need to maintain a lot of calm and composure," Macron said.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the American plan for Ukraine on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg. Later, Starmer told journalists that Ukraine's allies are focused on the peace talks to be held tomorrow in Geneva with representatives of the U.S., Ukraine, and European countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially received a draft peace plan from the United States, which, according to Washington, could reinvigorate diplomacy.

Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with Russia to develop a new plan to end the war in Ukraine. Axios reported that the plan consists of 28 points divided into four categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and the future of U.S. relations with Russia and Ukraine.

According to media reports, Kyiv is expected to give up Ukraine-controlled areas of Donbas, reduce its army, and relinquish a significant amount of weaponry. The plan envisages transferring the remaining territories of Donbas in exchange for U.S. security guarantees for Kyiv and Europe – a mechanism that remains undefined.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House plan to end Russia's war.

EU leaders welcomed U.S. efforts to establish peace in Ukraine, while noting that the initial draft plan will require further work.

European Council President Antonio Costa said he had invited the leaders of all 27 EU countries to a special meeting on Ukraine on Monday, November 24, in Luanda, the capital of Angola, as part of the EU-African Union summit.

