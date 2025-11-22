India Beat Australia To Storm Into The Final Of Women's T20 World Cup Cricket For Blind

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo (Sri Lanka), Nov 22 (IANS) India delivered a powerhouse performance at the iconic P. Sara Oval, storming into the final of the 1st Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind with a dominant nine-wicket win over Australia.

Earlier, in a commanding display of precision and confidence, India overpowered the USA in Match 6, securing their fourth consecutive win and earning a direct berth in the semifinals.

USA, choosing to bat first, posted 60/8 in 20 overs, with resilient knocks from Tatyana (17 off 41, B2) and Caroline (12 off 26, B2). India's disciplined bowling unit - Simranjeet Kour (B2), Sunita Srathe (B2), Simu Das (B1), and Ganga Kadam (B3) - kept tight control over the innings, supported by alert fielding that produced multiple run-outs, each bowler claiming one wicket.

Chasing 61 in the Sri Lanka capital, India produced an emphatic and unbeaten performance, finishing the match in just 3.3 overs. B2 batter Simranjeet Kour, later named Player of the Match, dominated with a blistering 31 off 12 balls*, while B3 batter Kavya N.R added a swift 21 off 12* to seal the chase with authority.

India's clinical execution across B1, B2, and B3 categories stood in poignant contrast to the spirited determination of the young USA team - a team closely nurtured and deeply cherished by Samarthanam USA and CABI. The innings was anchored by Player of the Match Basanti Hansda, whose composure and class defined India's chase.

The tournament brought together six nations - India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and the United States of America - marking a new chapter in the global movement for inclusive cricket.

The inauguration of the event witnessed the presence of several eminent dignitaries from politics, diplomacy, corporate and sports sectors, who will join hands to encourage and celebrate the inspiring women athletes representing the visually impaired community.