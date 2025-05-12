Al-Sisi Reviews Suez Canal Developments, Expansion Of Maritime Services

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a high-level meeting on Monday with Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), and Mostafa El-Degishy, Chairperson of South Red Sea Shipyard, to review the latest developments in Suez Canal operations and maritime services in light of evolving global and regional challenges.

According to presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy, the president was briefed on recent trends in international shipping traffic through the Suez Canal and on the Authority's ongoing efforts to maintain service excellence and competitiveness. The discussions also covered the rollout of new maritime services and the continued expansion of the canal's navigational capacity to accommodate global trade growth.

Among the key milestones reviewed was the full operational launch of the Suez Canal's southern sector development project in February 2025. The briefing also included updates on the completion of the Ismailia Water Station, now operating at a total capacity of 180,000 cubic meters, as well as the integration of new marine units into the SCA's operational fleet.

President Al-Sisi also examined the progress of several infrastructure and development projects overseen by the SCA and its subsidiaries. These included the construction of new floating bridges, the dredging and rehabilitation of access points to Bardawil Lake, and the modernization of fishing docks along the canal.

A central focus of the meeting was the strategic expansion and modernization of the SCA's maritime fleet. The president stressed the importance of equipping the fleet with technologically advanced vessels to ensure safe, efficient, and uninterrupted navigation. He underscored the necessity of aligning fleet capabilities with the evolving demands of international shipping and global trade.

In this context, Al-Sisi also reviewed national shipbuilding initiatives, including the construction of modern tugboats and deep-sea fishing vessels using advanced engineering and manufacturing techniques. These efforts form part of a broader strategy to enhance Egypt's domestic maritime production capabilities.

The president outlined a comprehensive national goal of creating an integrated ecosystem for fish harvesting, production, and processing, aimed at bolstering food security and stimulating industrial development. The initiative is also intended to boost local economic activity and increase Egypt's competitiveness in the regional and global maritime sectors.

Furthermore, President Al-Sisi directed the SCA to strengthen its strategic engagement with international shipping companies and global maritime organizations, especially during times of geopolitical or logistical crisis. He emphasized the need to consistently deliver maritime services that meet and exceed global standards, reinforcing the Suez Canal's critical role as a major artery of international trade.

Finally, the president reiterated the importance of localizing shipbuilding industries within Egypt. He noted that this would not only serve the operational needs of the Suez Canal and surrounding maritime hubs but also generate significant employment opportunities and technical skills development within the domestic maritime sector.