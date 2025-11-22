Russia Cannot Impose Its Conditions On Ukraine Or Europe Tusk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"A moment ago, in our telephone conversation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his position regarding the American peace proposal. It requires common work. Russia cannot impose its conditions on Ukraine or Europe. Everything that concerns Poland must be settled with the Polish government," Tusk wrote.

Trump issues new statement on his 'peace plan' for Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on November 21 that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House plan to end Russia's war.

Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with the Kremlin to draft a new plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

Axios reported that the plan consists of 28 points and is divided into four broad categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and the future of U.S. relations with Russia, and Ukraine. After a conversation with U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance on Friday, Zelensky said that Ukraine, the United States, and Europe would work at the advisers' level to make the path to peace truly workable.

