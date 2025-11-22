Youtube Tests Direct Messaging Feature On Mobile

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: YouTube, owned by Google, is testing a new direct messaging feature that allows users to share videos and chat within the mobile app. The trial enables users to exchange clips and engage in conversations directly inside YouTube.

The company said the feature is currently available to users aged 18 and older.

The tool supports all types of videos - long-form, Shorts, and live streams. To start a conversation, users must send invitations to one another. Invitations can be declined, and participants can block or report unwanted chats.

YouTube noted that messages will be reviewed to ensure they comply with the same community guidelines that apply to videos and comments on the platform.

The feature has begun rolling out in Ireland and Poland and will expand more broadly in the coming months.